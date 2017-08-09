Jake Odorizzi Suffers Foot Injury vs. Red Sox in 1st Start off Disabled List

Steve Nesius/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Jake Odorizzi suffered a foot injury Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox during his first start since coming off the disabled list.

Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com noted Odorizzi's X-rays were negative and deemed the setback a right foot contusion. It "looked a lot worse at the time," McAdam wrote, while noting the pitcher is considered day-to-day.

According to Rob Bradford of WEEI, Boston's Eduardo Nunez hit Odorizzi with a line drive in the fifth inning, causing the injury.

The right-hander was helped off the field and replaced by Dan Jennings in Boston's 8-2 victory. Odorizzi was charged with one earned run in four-plus innings of work, while Jennings allowed four earned runs in an inning.

Bill Baer of NBC Sports noted Odorizzi was just activated from a stint on the disabled list with a lower-back strain. He has a 4.38 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 84 strikeouts in 98.2 innings and hasn't been the same force he was last year when he had a 3.69 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 166 strikeouts in 187.2 innings.

Tampa Bay is likely relieved to hear he is just day-to-day considering it is chasing the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees in the American League East. It is also a game behind the Seattle Mariners for the final wild-card spot and could use Odorizzi healthy in the rotation as he strives to rediscover last year's form during a pennant race.