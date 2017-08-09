    Jake Odorizzi Suffers Foot Injury vs. Red Sox in 1st Start off Disabled List

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 9, 2017

    A Tampa Bay Rays trainer and manager Kevin Cash, right, help pitcher Jake Odorizzi, center, off the field after he was hit by a line drive on his right leg from Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
    Steve Nesius/Associated Press

    Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Jake Odorizzi suffered a foot injury Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox during his first start since coming off the disabled list.

    Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com noted Odorizzi's X-rays were negative and deemed the setback a right foot contusion. It "looked a lot worse at the time," McAdam wrote, while noting the pitcher is considered day-to-day.

    According to Rob Bradford of WEEI, Boston's Eduardo Nunez hit Odorizzi with a line drive in the fifth inning, causing the injury.

    The right-hander was helped off the field and replaced by Dan Jennings in Boston's 8-2 victory. Odorizzi was charged with one earned run in four-plus innings of work, while Jennings allowed four earned runs in an inning.

    Bill Baer of NBC Sports noted Odorizzi was just activated from a stint on the disabled list with a lower-back strain. He has a 4.38 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 84 strikeouts in 98.2 innings and hasn't been the same force he was last year when he had a 3.69 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 166 strikeouts in 187.2 innings.

    Tampa Bay is likely relieved to hear he is just day-to-day considering it is chasing the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees in the American League East. It is also a game behind the Seattle Mariners for the final wild-card spot and could use Odorizzi healthy in the rotation as he strives to rediscover last year's form during a pennant race.

    Related

      MLB logo
      MLB

      Verlander, Tigers Shutout Pirates 10-0

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Red Sox Sweep Rays for 8th Straight Win

      masslive.com
      via masslive.com
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Indians Acquire Jay Bruce from Mets

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      MRI on Sabathia's Knee Shows No New Damage

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report