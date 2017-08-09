Cardinals Hit Grand Slam After 'Rally Cat' Invades Field

St. Louis Cardinals fans who consider themselves superstitious may soon embrace the idea of the "Rally Cat."

With the bases loaded and the Cardinals trailing the Kansas City Royals 5-4 in the bottom of the sixth inning of Wednesday's contest at Busch Stadium, St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina had his at-bat interrupted when an adorable creature began a journey through the outfield.

The feline made it to the warning track before being captured by a member of the grounds crew. Unfortunately, the crew member received a few nibbles for his trouble as he carried the cat away from the action.

Molina clearly didn't mind having some time to think about his plate appearance, as he belted a grand slam to give the hosts an 8-4 lead.

