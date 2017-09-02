Shane Ray Reportedly Being Placed on IR with Wrist Injury, Expected to Return

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Denver Broncos placed edge-rusher Shane Ray on injured reserve with a designation to return as he continues to nurse a torn ligament in his left wrist, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday.

Ray is reportedly expected to return "mid season."

This is a difficult setback for the pass-rusher because he has been fairly durable since the Broncos selected him with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2015 draft. He played all 16 games last season and 14 games during his rookie campaign as a critical cog in Denver's front seven.

When healthy, Ray is one of the better pass-rushers on Denver's roster. He notched four sacks as a rookie and eight sacks last year and figured to continue his ascension as a third-year player.

The Broncos will continue to rely on a combination of Von Miller, Derek Wolfe and Jared Crick to deliver pressure up front, and Shaquil Barrett will likely see more playing time once he's fully recovered from his hip injury.

Denver still has a potent defense even without Ray on the field, but it is all the more dangerous when he is healthy and attacking opposing quarterbacks. It could use him back quickly as it chases a postseason spot in the AFC West.