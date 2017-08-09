Jontay Porter to Reclassify, Play with Brother Michael at Missouri Next Season

Photo Courtesy 247 Sports, Matt Scott Photographer

Michael Porter Jr. won't be the only Porter playing for the Missouri Tigers in the upcoming college basketball season.

On Wednesday, Jontay Porter—Michael's younger brother—tweeted he will reclassify to the 2017 recruiting class:

"This is going to be a special year for Mizzou basketball, and I couldn't pass up on this opportunity to be a part of it," Jontay Porter said, per Jeff Goodman of ESPN.com. "Playing with Michael was definitely one of the most attractive things about reclassifying. Every team we've played on together has had major success, so hopefully that trend continues."

The Porter brothers will have the opportunity to play for their father, Michael Porter Sr., who is an assistant coach on new head coach Cuonzo Martin's staff.

Jontay Porter was originally set to join the Washington Huskies, but he decommitted after the firing of Lorenzo Romar. His brother also decided against joining the Huskies and headed to the Tigers.

Martin has put together a loaded 2017 recruiting class, which Scout listed as the eighth-best group in the country. It already included Michael Porter Jr., who is a 5-star prospect on Scout, Jeremiah Tilmon, Blake Harris and C.J. Roberts, and it now has Jontay Porter as another potentially dominant force in the frontcourt.

"He makes everything easier for everybody on the court and that's one thing that he's very good with," Michael Porter Jr. said, per Goodman. "He might not fill the stat sheet in term of points, but the way he attacks the game it makes it so much easier. I think him coming here alongside the other players we have here will be ridiculous."

The Tigers were an abysmal 8-24 last season but feature this talented incoming class as well as returning pieces Jordan Barnett, Kevin Puryear and Terrence Phillips. They figure to be a much more potent threat to the Kentucky Wildcats and others in the SEC this season.