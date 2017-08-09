Rams, Chargers Fight with Multiple Players Breaks Out During Training Camp

Denis Poroy/Associated Press

A massive brawl broke out at the joint practice held by the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday, highlighted by Chargers receiver Keenan Allen landing a big hit on Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman.

Lisa Lane of Fox Sports San Diego tweeted video of the fight:

As shown in the video, Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson pushed Chargers wide receiver Dontrelle Inman to set off the brawl.

Another fight, captured by Lindsey Thiry of the Los Angeles Times, broke out later in the practice.

It's not believed any players were injured in either melee. These fights are relatively standard affair for joint practices. Players have been going head-to-head against teammates for a while, and there's likely a lot of pent-up aggression ready to be released.

What makes this more interesting is that both teams are jockeying for their fanbases in Los Angeles. If this practice is any indication, neither side is going to give up without a fight.