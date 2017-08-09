    Rams, Chargers Fight with Multiple Players Breaks Out During Training Camp

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 9, 2017

    Los Angeles Chargers Keenan Allen (13) catches a pass during an NFL football practice, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    Denis Poroy/Associated Press

    A massive brawl broke out at the joint practice held by the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday, highlighted by Chargers receiver Keenan Allen landing a big hit on Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman.

    Lisa Lane of Fox Sports San Diego tweeted video of the fight:

    As shown in the video, Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson pushed Chargers wide receiver Dontrelle Inman to set off the brawl. 

    Another fight, captured by Lindsey Thiry of the Los Angeles Times, broke out later in the practice.

    It's not believed any players were injured in either melee. These fights are relatively standard affair for joint practices. Players have been going head-to-head against teammates for a while, and there's likely a lot of pent-up aggression ready to be released.

    What makes this more interesting is that both teams are jockeying for their fanbases in Los Angeles. If this practice is any indication, neither side is going to give up without a fight. 

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Falcons Make Freeman NFL's Highest-Paid RB 💰

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Freeman Deal Sets Market for Le'Veon Bell

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Moving to Full-Time Officials

      Albert Breer
      via SI.com
      NFL logo
      NFL

      The Browns May Have Finally Gotten It Right

      Mike Freeman
      via Bleacher Report