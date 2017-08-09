Yankees' CC Sabathia MRI Reveals No Additional Damage to Knee Injury

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

An MRI on Wednesday revealed no new damage on the arthritic right knee of New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia, but it remains to be seen whether he will take the mound Sunday against the rival Boston Red Sox.

The Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com) reported the news, noting Sabathia was removed from Tuesday's loss to the Toronto Blue Jays after a mere three innings. Manager Joe Girardi said a decision will be made on Friday about Sabathia's next start.

"The key for him has been bringing stability back to the knee, and the brace has been a big part of that," Girardi said, per the AP. "But when you're landing and you have pain every pitch, you're going to have a hard time. That's what we saw last night, so we've got to knock that out."

According to the AP, Sabathia has worn a knee brace since the 2015 season.

The southpaw is a six-time All-Star and won the 2007 American League Cy Young but hasn't been the same dominant force this season he was in his prime. He has a 4.05 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 80 strikeouts in 102.1 innings for the second-place Yankees.

The Yankees are four games back of the Red Sox in the AL East, and Sunday's contest will likely be a critical one. Girardi said southpaw Jordan Montgomery is the most likely candidate to toe the rubber if Sabathia cannot pitch.