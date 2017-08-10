What to Watch for in Pittsburgh Steelers' Preseason Week 1 Matchup

1 of 6

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced on Wednesday that No. 1 quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and No. 1 wideout Antonio Brown will not be appearing in Friday night's game against the New York Giants, and he declared that the starter for the contest will be rookie quarterback Joshua Dobbs.

Dobbs is getting the nod not only because, in Tomlin's words, a quarterback is "defined by how you perform under certain circumstances, and it'll be good to get [Dobbs] in that stadium on Friday night and watch him in terms of putting his skills on display," but also because the incumbent No. 2 quarterback, Landry Jones, has missed time with an abdominal injury. This will make Bart Houston the backup for Dobbs.

Dobbs was drafted in the fourth round this year to add depth to the quarterback room, push Jones for his spot on the depth chart and perhaps someday develop into an heir for Roethlisberger. But for now, he has to prove that what he's learned on the practice field will translate in a positive way to an actual live-game situation.

Steelers.com's Bob Labriola wrote: "Like most rookie quarterbacks, Dobbs has been wildly inconsistent, but on the plus-side that description contains enough examples of good things to keep it interesting."

That will likely be what we see out of Dobbs on Friday night given that his professional career is still in its early days. The key will be whether Dobbs improves in each of his preseason opportunities.