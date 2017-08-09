WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 9

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The August 9 episode of NXT was one of messages sent from one Superstar to another.

Sanity beat The Authors of Pain down and let it be known they will not be bowled over.

Drew McIntyre made his intentions to win the NXT Championship from Bobby Roode clear, while Roderick Strong put Roode on notice that he is not focused on the title but, rather, fighting for his family's honor.

Andrade Almas' new significant other, Zelina Vega, sent a message to Johnny Gargano following her charge's victory over No Way Jose that suggests another match may be added to the already loaded TakeOver card.

What else went down Wednesday night on WWE Network?

Take a look for yourself.