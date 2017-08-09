WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 9

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 9August 9, 2017
The August 9 episode of NXT was one of messages sent from one Superstar to another.
Sanity beat The Authors of Pain down and let it be known they will not be bowled over.
Drew McIntyre made his intentions to win the NXT Championship from Bobby Roode clear, while Roderick Strong put Roode on notice that he is not focused on the title but, rather, fighting for his family's honor.
Andrade Almas' new significant other, Zelina Vega, sent a message to Johnny Gargano following her charge's victory over No Way Jose that suggests another match may be added to the already loaded TakeOver card.
What else went down Wednesday night on WWE Network?
Take a look for yourself.
Sanity Lays Out The Authors of Pain
Sanity's Nikki Cross kicked off this week's show, screaming as she is prone to do, before Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain joined her in the ring. The unstable faction called out NXT tag team champions The Authors of Pain.
Akam and Rezar answered but were attacked from behind by the returning Eric Young, who zip-tied Rezar to the guardrail.
Akam suffered a beatdown at the hands of the group while his tag team partner dragged part of the rail to the ring, only to beaten and pummeled by Young and Co.
Sanity stood tall, sending a message loudly and clearly to the champions.
Grade
A
Analysis
For the first time in their NXT careers, The Authors of Pain were made to look weak by an opposition every bit as dangerous as them. How will Akam and Rezar respond? Can they actually beat Sanity, as they have DIY and The Revial before them?
That is a compelling story to be told in Brooklyn for TakeOver.
This, the prequel, was certainly fun.
The Street Profits vs. The Metro Brothers
After weeks of video packages, The Street Profits debuted Wednesday night, taking on The Metro Brothers.
Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford drew a nice pop for their first appearance.
Dawkins and Ford demonstrated their athleticism early in the short squash. The latter overcame a bit of offense by Chris and CJ and made the hot tag to Dawkins.
The newcomers scored the win moments later, kicking off their NXT run in impressive and successful fashion.
Result
The Street Profits def. The Metro Brothers
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a showcase for The Street Profits, and for the most part, they passed the proverbial test.
Yes, the comeback late needed to be a little more furious, but there is a charisma about the team that makes them entertaining to watch.
This writer was in Philadelphia for an NXT live event in February, and it took the duo all of three minutes to turn the crowd in their favor. Soon, chants of "red shoes" for Ford's choice of footwear turned to legitimate desire to see them and Tye Dillinger pick up the victory over Sanity.
They have a magnetism about them that, hopefully, earns them fans and success.
Drew McIntyre, Bobby Roode and Roderick Strong's Confrontation
Just under two weeks until the NXT Championship is up for grabs in Brooklyn at TakeOver, current titleholder Bobby Roode shared the squared circle with No. 1 contender Drew McIntyre.
As cocky and arrogant as ever, Roode admitted entitlement and said he does not need a second chance, like his opponent. He reiterated that NXT is his and his alone.
McIntyre responded, vowing to win the title as any good babyface in this scenario would.
Roderick Strong's music played, and he implored general manager William Regal to give him a match with Roode, not for the title, but for the honor of his family.
Roode agreed to give Strong a match, but he'd have to go through McIntyre first. Finally, it was decided that if Strong can beat McIntyre next week, he will get a shot at Roode after the pay-per-view, but the title match at TakeOver remains the same either way.
Grade
B+
Analysis
It is interesting to see how this feud is playing out.
It is almost as if Strong got far more over than management expected and plans were altered at some point because there has been a distinct lack of emphasis on McIntyre as the main event of TakeOver draws near.
The emotion of Strong's journey back to the title is more intriguing than McIntyre's second chance, and that appears to have manifested itself in the booking.
Strong winning next week feels like a given, if only because another high-profile loss would hurt his heat irreparably.
Oney Lorcan vs. Danny Burch
Last month, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch beat the ever-loving hell out of each other in a display of violence and toughness.
Wednesday night, they met in a rematch.
Lorcan pulverized Burch's chest with a series of chops. The Brit responded with a nasty lariat that halted Lorcan in his tracks. The hits came harder and the pin attempts more dramatic as their physicality was maintained throughout.
Late, Lorcan attempted a Boston Crab, but Burch countered into a pinning combination for the upset victory.
Result
Danny Burch def. Oney Lorcan
Grade
B+
Analysis
Neither Burch nor Lorcan have the attention of the writing team, but as long as they continue the in-ring output they have over last month, fans will eat it up.
This was a fantastically brutal match that built upon their previous one, and the finish sets up a rematch.
Whether either has anything left to give physically is the question.
No Way Jose vs. Andrade Almas (with Zelina Vega)
The rivalry between No Way Jose and Andrade "Cien" Almas had steadily built in the weeks ahead of this week's show. Wednesday night, they settled their differences in singles competition.
Almas was frustrated early on a few occasions, rolling to the arena floor to consult Zelina Vega.
At one point, after being outwrestled and outclassed throughout the bout, Almas let his hair down in a symbol of seriousness the way Jerry Lawler would drop the strap of his singlet.
OK, maybe things weren't that serious, but Almas certainly became more focused.
A nasty kick put Jose down, and the running knees probably should have finished him. Vega, though, demanded Almas put his fun-loving rival down for the count. The hammerlock DDT finished Jose.
After the match, Vega announced that if Johnny Gargano was looking for an opponent in Brooklyn, he had found one.
Result
Andrade "Cien" Almas defeated No Way Jose
Grade
B
Analysis
The match itself was more about putting over the dynamic between Almas and Vega than stealing the show or providing any great finality to the program.
The revelation of Almas vs. Gargano for TakeOver gives that show another potentially fantastic match to round out one of the best cards (on paper) this year.
Vega has helped Almas' character exponentially already. Now it should be interesting to see if it results in a push for the Mexican-born Superstar or if she ends up overshadowing him.