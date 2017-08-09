AFL Round 21 Betting Preview: Game Odds, Trends, Analysis for Week Ahead

Bradley Kanaris/AFL Media/Getty Images

The days are getting longer and the weather is getting warmer Down Under, which means spring and the AFL Finals are just around the corner.

There are three rounds to go, and with just one win separating fifth from 11th on the ladder, the battle is heating up for a chance to qualify for the September action.

The team that triumphed last year, the Western Bulldogs, were written off a month ago but have now won four games in a row to move into seventh place.

Their opponents on Friday night, the Greater Western Sydney Giants, played their best match for six weeks last Saturday, which resulted in a comfortable 35-point win over fellow finals contender, the Melbourne Demons.

Mark Nolan/AFL Media/Getty Images

The reigning Premiers have won seven of nine games at the Etihad Stadium, this season, while the Giants have lost both of theirs. Despite this, it is the latter who are favoured at $1.71 AUD, with the Dogs out at $2.15, according to AustralianGambling.com.au. This game has the potential to be the match of the round.

Another contest vying for that honour is Saturday's clash between fourth-place Geelong Cats and third-place Richmond Tigers. Winning in Geelong is always tough, in fact the Tigers haven't saluted at the Cattery since 2006, but they won't have a better chance than this.

Geelong are set to go into the game without skipper Joel Selwood, star forward Tom Hawkins and reliable utility man Mitch Duncan. The undermanned Cats have drifted out to $2.30, while the Tigers are into $1.63.





While that blockbuster is taking place, the Sydney Swans ($1.11) are heavy betting favorites to beat the Fremantle Dockers ($6.70), then the 14th edition of the QClash between Brisbane Lions ($1.70) and Gold Coast Suns ($2.15) kicks off in the twilight slot on Saturday.

After sacking Rodney Eade on Tuesday, the Suns players will be out to impress interim coach Dean Solomon, while their rivals have the added incentive of avoiding the wooden spoon.

On Saturday night, Essendon Bombers ($2.85) host Premiership favourite Adelaide Crows ($1.43) at Etihad Stadium. This contest involves two of the top three scoring teams in the league, so the goal umpires are in for a busy night.

In the west, the West Coast Eagles ($1.16) aren't expected to have too much trouble against Carlton Blues ($5.30), and the following day it's a similar story with Hawthorn ($1.23) and Port Adelaide ($1.36) against North Melbourne ($4.20) and Collingwood ($3.16), respectively.

The biggest Sunday game is the virtual elimination final between Melbourne Demons and St Kilda Saints. These two clubs were touted as finalists in the preseason, but it's been a roller-coaster ride for two of the league's oldest clubs.

They are both sitting on 10 wins and nine losses, and they desperately need a win to jump back inside the top eight. The Demons have the edge in the betting market at $1.62 for the win, with the Saints out at $2.30, but expect it to be a lot closer than that.