Joey Rickard Exits Game vs. Angels with Head Injury After Being Hit by Pitch

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Joey Rickard exited Wednesday's 5-1 defeat to the Los Angeles Angels after getting hit in the head by a pitch from Angels starter Troy Scribner.

According to MLB.com, Scribner's pitch clocked in at 88.5 mph.

Craig Gentry replaced Rickard and finished the game in right field.

The Orioles' head athletic trainer, Richie Bancells, examined Rickard on the field, and MLB.com's Brittany Ghiroli described the 26-year-old as "awake and alert" as he left the field.

After the game, Orioles manager Buck Showalter said on MASN "all indications are good right now" regarding Rickard and that the team will re-evaluate him Thursday.

Rickard entered Wednesday batting .256 with four home runs and 18 RBI. According to FanGraphs, he's tied for eighth in WAR (0.6) among Orioles hitters with at least 200 plate appearances.

Wednesday wrapped up Baltimore's three-game series with the Angels, with the Orioles dropping their last two. They return to the diamond Thursday for a four-game set with the Oakland Athletics.