    Lane Kiffin on Overrated Label Alongside Saban, Harbaugh: #greatcompany

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 9, 2017

    ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 31: Offensive Coordinator Lane Kiffin of the Alabama Crimson Tide watches during pre game at the 2016 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome on December 31, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    Florida Atlantic head coach Lane Kiffin has seen the CBS Sports poll that ranks him among the most overrated coaches in college football.

    He doesn't seem too bothered. Kiffin tweeted out a link to an AL.com story on the poll with the hashtag #greatcompany on Wednesday:

