Ole Miss to Appear in Front of NCAA for Rules Violations Case on Sept. 11

Thomas Graning/Associated Press

The University of Mississippi will meet with the NCAA's Committee on Infractions on Sept. 11 in Covington, Kentucky, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.

According to the Clarion-Ledger's Antonio Morales, Ole Miss is facing 21 separate NCAA violations, including the lack of institutional control.

The NCAA sent a revised notice of allegations to Ole Miss in February. Among the alleged infractions, the NCAA claims a booster gave a prospective recruit $13,000 to $15,600. The recruit, Leo Lewis, subsequently joined the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Morales noted the NCAA also looked into claims Lewis, Mississippi State defensive lineman Kobe Jones and Lindsey Miller, the stepfather of former Ole Miss offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil, received $2,800 worth of merchandise from Rebel Rags, an apparel store in Oxford, Mississippi. Former Ole Miss staffers Chris Kiffin and Barney Farrar are alleged to have set the arrangement up.

SB Nation's Steven Godfrey reported July 26 the Committee on Infractions plans to have Lewis testify at the September hearing.

Ole Miss issued a self-imposed postseason bowl ban for the 2017 season ahead of the NCAA's ruling.

Head football coach Hugh Freeze resigned in July, which resulted from a matter unrelated to the NCAA's investigation. Yahoo Sports' Pat Forde and USA Today's Dan Wolken reported Freeze had used a school-issued phone to call an escort service in Tampa, Florida.

Sports Illustrated's Andy Staples spoke to a former member of the NCAA's Committee on Infractions who said Ole Miss will likely continue to defend Freeze's record on compliance with NCAA rules while avoiding going in depth about the reasons behind his departure.