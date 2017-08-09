Brandon Graham Reportedly Agrees to New Eagles Contract; Could Earn $1.5M Raise

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly adjusted language in Brandon Graham's contract that will allow him to earn an extra $1.5 million over the next two seasons through incentives and escalators, according to ESPN.com's Field Yates.

Graham, 29, signed a four-year, $26 million deal with $13 million guaranteed prior to the 2015 season. He's scheduled to earn base salaries of $6.5 million each of the next two years, with signing bonus payouts pushing his cap hit to $7.5 million.

The incentives Yates referred to are directly tied to sack totals.

Specifically, $500,000 will be available to Graham through incentives in 2017, with another $1 million on the table in 2018 should he meet certain benchmarks.

According to Yates, Graham will tack an extra $250,000 on his 2017 salary if he records seven or eight sacks. Another $250,000 will be made available should Graham reach nine sacks, earn a Pro Bowl nod following official voting (i.e., not as an alternate) or if he earns All-Pro honors.

The 2018 incentives are as follows:

"If Graham records seven to eight sacks, his 2018 base salary raises by $250,000, if he records nine to 11 sacks, his 2018 base salary raises by $500,000. If Graham records 12 or more sacks, his 2018 base salary raises by $750,000. And, if he makes the Pro Bowl on the original ballot or is named to either the first or second team All NFL team, his salary raises by another $250,000."

Seven sacks would represent a new career high for Graham, who topped out at 6.5 quarterback takedowns in 2015 before notching 5.5 last season.

But as Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson noted, Graham's 2016 production went well beyond basic box score stats.

"Graham hurried the opposing QB this season 83 times, more than every player not named Khalil Mack," Monson wrote. "However, he only got home six times to finish the play then and there. Pressure in and of itself, though, is impactful—and hugely beneficial to a defense."

Thanks to those results, Graham finished the 2016 season as PFF's ninth-ranked player overall and top-rated player in the Eagles front seven.

If he can stay healthy and parlay repeated pressures into a few more sacks this season, Graham should have no trouble waltzing his way to some extra cash by the time the 2017 campaign comes to a close.