Steve Spurrier Pokes Fun at LSU When Talking About the Importance of Recruiting

John Raoux/Associated Press

Steve Spurrier has made plenty of enemies over his career, and the former coach only gained more with one joke Wednesday at the Independence Bowl kickoff luncheon.

"You can have good ball players and still not win football games—all you LSU fans know about that," he said, per Roy Lang III of the Shreveport Times.

Where you do have to give him credit is that the joke came in Shreveport, Louisiana, home to more than a few Tigers fans.

The 72-year-old has had plenty of clashes with the SEC school throughout his career, spending 12 years as a head coach with Florida as well as 11 years with South Carolina.

Along with his time at Duke, Spurrier has accumulated a 228-89-2 career record with one national championship and seven conference Coach of the Year awards. It's clear he has the resume to talk about success at the college level.

Meanwhile, it's hard to argue with his point about LSU. According to Scout.com, the Tigers finished with a top-six recruiting class every year from 2013 to 2016, including two classes that ranked No. 2 overall in the country.

Somehow, these players only amounted to an 8-4 record last year. The franchise hasn't had a 10-win season since 2013.

Spurrier's words were simply a harsh truth for the LSU fans in attendance.