Gilas Pilipinas vs. Iraq: Time, Live Stream for 2017 FIBA Asia Cup

JOSEPH EID/Getty Images

Fresh off a stunning defeat of China, Gilas Pilipinas next faces a strong Iraq team hunting for an upset of its own when the two get together on Friday at the 2017 FIBA Asia Cup.

Gilas Pilipinas surged ahead in the aptly-named "Group of Death" on Wednesday, even blowing a double-digit advantage before scraping by with a win. Iraq made noise of its own in Group B, turning heads on the back of dominant first and third quarters to take down Qatar.

With China out of the way for the time being and other notables such as Australia notching a win in its debut, the race to the podium is arguably more interesting than projected after only a few days of action.

Below, let's look at the important information surrounding the collision between Gilas Pilipinas and Iraq.

Time and Live-Stream Information

Date: Friday, August 11

Time: 9 a.m. ET (4 p.m. local time)

Location: Nouhad Nawfal Stadium in Beirut, Lebanon

Live Stream: LiveBasketball.TV

Gilas Pilipinas, of course, struck up a measure of revenge by taking down China—a small bit of retribution for the loss the Chinese gave the team in the 2015 FIBA Asia Cup championship game. And while China was down names like Yi Jianlian and Zhou Qi for Wednesday's affair, Gilas Pilipinas had to go without June Mar Fajardo.

The lack of big names in the paint for both sides helped move the contest to the perimeter, where the Chinese simply didn't have an answer for Terrence Romeo. He dropped a game-high 26 points in large part because he hit on a 5-of-7 mark from three point range.

FIBA caught a few of his highlights:

On one hand, the 96-87 victory wasn't pretty, not after grabbing a big lead, losing it and then coming back. On the other, a win secured a strong outlook for the team regardless of how it came about, and just in time for an upstart Iraq squad looking to make even more noise.

Qatar looked like arguably the best team in the "Group of Death," which is saying something given the talent that helped create the nickname.

Kevin Galloway simply didn't play along with the narrative.

The naturalized Galloway, a star in last year's Asia Challenge, put up a team-high 16 points on a full 40 minutes of play for Iraq, also grabbing eight rebounds and dishing three assists in the eventual 75-66 upset.

FIBA provided the highlights:

Iraq's surge creates quite the interesting chess match of sorts for Friday morning. Romeo looked strong as expected for Gilas Pilipinas against China, and Jayson William dropped 13 points of his own. Calvin Abueva, though, didn't look like his past self on the international stage, only scoring two points before getting ejected for tossing a headbutt at an opponent.

This means Iraq will once again have to play the role of an underdog against an opponent that just downed China while missing one of its key players, instead gifting double-digit minute totals to eight players, six of which went on to score nine or more points.

Iraq will look to counter with Galloway on a full dose of minutes again alongside just two other players who scored more than 10 points in the upset of Qatar. Withstanding an onslaught of 23 points from Abdulrahman Saad was a feat on its own, though Qatar's depth didn't show up in a way in which the talent around Romeo might.

Iraq, at least, won't fall too far behind in the size department underneath the basket thanks to the upstart Mohammed Al-Khafaji, one of the international scene's rising stars who posted 10 points and five boards in the win against Qatar.

A personification of a West Asia resurgence thanks to its return, Iraq has already made a point to stress it isn't the usual underdog to glance over in group play.

Even so, it's hard to ignore the shooting prowess and depth of Gilas Pilipinas, which should prove more than enough to take down Iraq in a close contest until the final quarter. Gilas Pilipinas might make it a habit to fall behind, but there are the makings of a clutch gene already bubbling to the surface thanks to what looks like the deepest roster in the tournament.

Prediction: Gilas Pilipinas 88, Iraq 80

Information courtesy of FIBA unless otherwise specified.