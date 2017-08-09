Danica Patrick Slams Kyle Busch During Race: 'Now I Know Why People Hate Him!'

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Danica Patrick spoke out about fellow Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch following an incident during Sunday's I Love New York 355 at Watkins Glen International in New York.

On Wednesday, Michelle R. Martinelli of USA Today passed along Patrick's heated comments after spinning out during Stage 3 of the road course race.

"[Expletive] 18 absolutely [expletive] took me out!" she said in audio released by Fox Sports. "[Expletive], [expletive], [expletive]! Now I know why people hate him!"

Busch is one of NASCAR's most fierce competitors whether he's racing in the Cup Series or dropping down to compete in one of the lower divisions. And that's rubbed some people the wrong way and created numerous feuds during his 15-year career.

In addition, it's made him one of the most polarizing figures among fans and other drivers. Some love the win-at-all-cost attitude, while others don't appreciate the brash approach.

He explained his outlook to NASCAR writer Jeff Gluck back in June.

"Different people show their emotions in different ways," Busch said. "Unfortunately for me, mine has never been very gracious—and I don't know that it ever will be. I'm kind of learning that as the days go on. When my son [Brexton] is 2 years old, I see where it came from—it's genetic.

He added: "I'm sorry, that's just who I am. That's what I was given. If there's anyone to blame, it's probably the guy upstairs. I mean, I can probably get better and go to training and classes and everything else, but I don't know. It is the way it is."

Perhaps the only surprise is that Patrick, who's had her fair share of run-ins with other drivers since arriving to NASCAR in 2012, and Busch haven't had more public war of words in the past.

She recovered from the spin to finish 22nd in Sunday race. Busch came in seventh.