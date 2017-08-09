O.J. Simpson's Infamous Bronco to Be Sold by Former Agent on 'Pawn Stars'

Joseph R. Villarin/Associated Press

Mike Gilbert, O.J. Simpson's former agent, will appear on History's Pawn Stars on Monday in an attempt to sell the Ford Bronco that was part of the former NFL running back's infamous police chase in 1994.

TMZ Sports provided a clip from the show. Gilbert set an asking price of at least $500,000, which would be by far the most expensive item ever purchased by Rick Harrison on the program, per TMZ.

TMZ reported last month that someone offered Gilbert $250,000 for the Bronco, but he declined. He purchased the vehicle from A.C. Cowlings—who was driving Simpson toward the Mexico border during the slow-speed chase during the Hall of Fame running back's murder investigation—at some point in the 1990s.

The vehicle was most recently located at Alcatraz East Crime Museum in Tennessee. Gilbert is said to be looking to cash in due to Simpson's recent return to the national spotlight.

Simpson was the subject of a 30 for 30 documentary and an FX mini series last year, and he was granted parole on an armed robbery case in Nevada last month. Gilbert said Simpson is the one person to whom he would not sell the Bronco.