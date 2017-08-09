Rogers Cup 2017: Kei Nishikori Upset; Roger Federer, Venus Williams Advance

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Most of the top players in the world kicked off their run at the 2017 Rogers Cup Wednesday, but they saw only varied success in their opening matches.

Day 5 from Canada featured second-round action with players trying to earn a spot in the round of 16. While big names like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Karolina Pliskova had easy straight-set wins, other top seeds weren't as fortunate in a wild day of action.

Here is a look at the latest results from the competitive tournament.

Results

Men's Draw

No. 2 Roger Federer def. Peter Polansky; 6-2, 6-1

Gael Monfils def. No. 5 Kei Nishikori; 6-7 (4), 7-5, 7-6 (6)

No. 12 Roberto Bautista Agut def. Ryan Harrison; 7-5, 6-2

Robin Haase def. Ernesto Escobedo; 6-4, 6-1

No. 7 Grigor Dimitrov vs. Mischa Zverev; 6-3, 3-6, 6-3

David Ferrer def. No. 15 Jack Sock; 7-6 (7), 3-6, 6-1

Denis Shapovalov def. Juan Martin del Potro; 6-3, 7-6 (4)

Kevin Anderson def. No. 11 Pablo Carreno Busta; 6-3, 7-6 (6)

No. 16 Nick Kyrgios def. Paolo Lorenzi; 6-2, 6-3

No. 4 Alexander Zverev def. Richard Gasquet; 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (3)

No. 1 Rafael Nadal def. Borna Coric; 6-1, 6-2

Adrian Mannarino def. No. 6 Milos Raonic; 6-4, 6-4

Hyeon Chung def. No. 9 David Goffin; def. 7-5, 6-3

Sam Querrey def. No. 8 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga; 6-1, 3-6, 6-4

Women's Draw

No. 4 Garbine Muguruza def. Kirsten Flipkens; 7-5, 6-2

No. 1 Karolina Pliskova def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova; 6-3, 6-3

No. 9 Venus Williams def. Katerina Siniakova; 7-5, 7-5

Catherine Bellis def. No. 8 Svetlana Kuznetsova; 6-4, 7-5

Lucie Safarova def. No. 11 Dominika Cibulkova; 6-2, 6-4

No. 10 Agnieszka Radwanska def. Timea Babos; 6-0, 6-1

Caroline Garcia def. Varvara Lepchenko; 6-1, 6-4

Ashleigh Barty def. No. 16 Elena Vesnina; 6-3, 5-7, 6-4

Naomi Osaka def. No. 15 Anastasija Sevastova; 6-3, 6-4

Ekaterina Makarova def. No. 7 Johanna Konta; 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-3

No. 2 Simona Halep def. Magdalena Rybarikova; 6-3, 6-4

Sloane Stephens def. No. 14 Petra Kvitova; 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-2

No. 3 Angelique Kerber def. Donna Vekic; 6-4, 7-6 (5)

Recap

Federer and Nadal Move on with Easy Wins

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

The two biggest stars in this competition had no problem in their first matches of the tournament.

Federer kicked off the action with the first match of the day in Court Central, winning all but three games. He dropped just three service points in the opening set and won 74 percent of total service points.

"Overall, I'm very satisfied with the match. The conditions were tough here in Montreal. There was a lot of wind today and it was fast. Sometimes it's difficult to find the rhythm," he explained afterward, per ATPWorldTour.com. "But I was happy that I was very focused on my service games. I was aggressive. This is how I want to play for the whole week. Anyway, it's a good start."

Nadal had just about as easy of a time, also winning all but three games in the match. Like Federer, he won his match in under an hour and will be relatively fresh heading into the next round.

Considering the Spanish star could be the new No. 1 player in the world by the end of the tournament, he is certainly as focused as possible.

Gael Monfils Shocks No. 5 Kei Nishikori

In arguably the best match of the day, Gael Monfils used a come-from-behind effort to knock off the No. 5-seeded Kei Nishikori.

After Nishikori escaped the first set in a tiebreak, he took a commanding 5-2 lead in the second set. However, Monfils came back with five straight games to keep the battle alive, forcing a third set.

The Japanese favorite then appeared ready to close out the win in the third set tiebreaker, but Monfils overcame four match points to pull out the tiebreak win, as captured by Tennis TV:

Matt Zemek of FanRag Sports described the stolen victory:

Although it won't be easy to recover from the nearly three-hour match, Monfils has a chance to continue winning with an upcoming battle against Roberto Bautista Agut.

Radwanska Best of Top Women's Seeds

The women's draw featured several key players coming away with straight-set wins, from Pliskova to Simona Halep to Garbine Muguruza. None of these women had an especially tough day at the office, with none even reaching a tiebreaker.

However, none were quite as good as Agnieszka Radwanska.

After disposing of CoCo Vandeweghe easily in Round 1, the Polish star had an even easier time in Round 2 with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Timea Babos.

The WTA showed just how easily the match was won:

Radwanska won 72 percent of the total points in the match and finished in just 46 minutes.

Of course, not all the women's seeds were able to survive the second round. No. 7 Johanna Konta was the biggest casualty after losing to Ekaterina Makarova in a close three-set battle. American Catherine Bellis also pulled off the upset over No. 8 Svetlana Kuznetsova.

With Lucie Safarova also taking out No. 11 Dominika Cibulkova, it's clear no one is safe in this tournament.

Top 10's Go Down Late

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

The late-night session at the Rogers Cup featured several surprising results, which will change the outlook of the rest of the tournament.

No. 6 Milos Raonic, No. 8 Jo-Wilfried-Tsonga and No. 9 David Goffin were all eliminated Wednesday night, with only Tsonga lasting to a third set.

Sam Querrey was the one who dispatched Tsonga, completing a three-set victory thanks in part to his 79 percent wins on first serves. Former player Mardy Fish liked what he has seen in the American:

Meanwhile, Goffin did himself in thanks to seven double faults and an all-around sloppy performance against Hyeon Chung. Adrian Mannarino also did everything he could to send Raonic home, much to the disappointment of the local fans in attendance.

Thursday's Matches (Full schedule via RogersCup.com)

Men's Draw

Gael Monfils vs. No. 12 Roberto Bautista Agut

David Ferrer vs. No. 2 Roger Federer

Adrian Mannarino vs. Hyeon Chung

No. 1 Rafael Nadal vs. Denis Shapovalov

Jared Donaldson vs. Diego Schwartzman

No. 7 Grigor Dimitrov vs. Robin Haase

Kevin Anderson vs. Sam Querrey

No. 4 Alexander Zverev vs. No. 16 Nick Kyrgios

Women's Draw

Naomi Osaka vs. No. 1 Karolina Pliskova

No. 6 Caroline Wozniacki vs. No. 10 Agnieszka Radwanska

No. 2 Simona Halep vs. Barbora Strycova

No. 9 Venus Williams vs. No. 5 Elina Svitolina

No. 4 Garbine Muguruza vs. Ashleigh Barty

Caroline Garcia vs. Catherine Bellis

Ekaterina Makarova vs. Lucie Safarova

No. 3 Angelique Kerber vs. Sloane Stephens