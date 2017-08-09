IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017 Results and Medal Table After Wednesday

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Lijiao Gong, Karsten Warholm and Phyllis Francis took home the gold medals during Wednesday's 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championships.

The trio dealt best with the tricky weather conditions, as the track was slippery due to heavy rain.

Recap

There were three gold medals on offer on Wednesday, but before the finals got underway in the evening, fans at the London Stadium got on their feet for a single runner.

Botswana's Isaac Makwala―who was banned from running in the 400 metres final even though he claimed he did not suffer from the stomach illness that has plagued the event so far, according to BBC Sport―was allowed to run a 200 metres qualifying heat by himself.

Backed by the entire crowd, he put on quite a show and finished with a time of 20:20 seconds, good enough for a spot in the semi-finals, per Chris Chavez of Sports Illustrated:

He would later finish second in the first semi-final, booking his spot in the final of the event. Wayde van Niekerk also qualified.

Mo Farah qualified for the final of the 5,000 metres, although he lost his semi-final heat to Ethiopia's Yomif Kejelcha.

China's Gong dominated the women's shot put to win the first gold medal of the night, finishing well ahead of Hungary's Anita Marton thanks to a great final throw of 19.94 meters.

As shared by Gracenote Olympic, it continued a remarkable trend for these World Championships:

Warholm sprinted to the men's 400 metres hurdles gold shortly after, finishing in a time of 48.35 seconds. The Norwegian beat out Turkey's Tasmani Copello and the United States' Kerron Clement. Norway hadn't won a gold medal in track in 30 years, with Ingrid Kristiansen the last athlete to do so before Warholm.

As shared by BBC Sport, his reaction to making history was incredible:

The final medal event of the night was the women's 400 metres final, in which Francis shocked the world by winning the gold ahead of the massive favourite Allyson Felix. Felix, with nine total world titles and six Olympic gold medals on her resume already, could only manage third place, while Shaunae Miller-Uibo pulled up with an injury.

Miller-Uibo held the lead going into the final straight and appeared to be cruising, but the unfortunate injury opened the door for Francis, who took the win with a sensational final sprint.