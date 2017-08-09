Lucky Whitehead's Suspected Impersonator Has Warrant Issued for His Arrest

Tom Dahlin/Getty Images

Deyvon Newman, the individual who allegedly claimed he was NFL wide receiver Lucky Whitehead during a June arrest, had a warrant issued for his arrest in Virginia.

On Wednesday, TMZ Sports reported Newman gave police Whitehead's date of birth and social security number during the arrest. The Prince William Commonwealth Attorney's Office said he'll be charged with larceny, giving false information to police and identity theft when brought into custody.

TMZ Sports provided photos of both Newman and Whitehead, which show the alleged shoplifter has tattoos on his face and neck, and Whitehead does not. Nevertheless, the false identity was accepted before the charges against Whitehead were later dropped and the warrant rescinded.

Whitehead, who signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2015, was released by the organization following the incident despite maintaining his innocence.

"As far as the whole situation went down, I was blindsided," Whitehead told the Dallas Morning News following his release. "No one [in the Cowboys front office] backed me up. No one had my back in the whole situation. Let's not sugarcoat anything. I was pretty much being called a liar."

The 25-year-old Florida Atlantic product was claimed off waivers by the New York Jets.

He's currently fighting for a roster spot among a Jets receiver corps recently hurt by a season-ending neck injury to projected top target Quincy Enunwa.