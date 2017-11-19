Jordan Matthews, Zay Jones' Fantasy Outlook After Kelvin Benjamin's Injury

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills have been trying to survive without established receivers all season long, and the latest injury to Kelvin Benjamin only makes things more difficult for this offense.

While the team tried to provide an upgrade by trading for Benjamin, the former Carolina Panthers receiver was carted off the field Sunday and immediately ruled out by the team. It appeared to be an injury that could keep him out for an extended period.

The Bills already had significant problems with the passing attack, as Nathan Peterman threw five interceptions in his first start in place of Tyrod Taylor. Taylor provides more stability in the passing attack, but there clearly isn't a lot of confidence in the veteran.

On the other hand, former Bills running back Anthony Dixon provided some perspective on the situation:

If Taylor is back under center, there could be some fantasy value in the remaining pass-catchers going forward.

Rookie Zay Jones is easily the most interesting receiver remaining on the roster after entering the year with plenty of upside. The second-round pick out of East Carolina caught 158 passes for 1,746 yards last season, which is incredible regardless of conference.

While he struggled to get on the same page as Taylor in the early going, he has 10 catches for 121 yards and a touchdown in the last two games he has played. He has been getting consistent targets all season, and it is finally turning into production, which could help fantasy teams down the stretch.

Jordan Matthews might be tougher to trust after missing Sunday's game with a knee injury. Even when in the lineup, the former Philadelphia Eagles player doesn't have more than 50 yards in a week since September. He might be worth a bench spot, but don't put him in your lineups.

Finally, Charles Clay remains a high-upside TE1 thanks to his role in the offense. Without a big target like Benjamin, the Bills could once again look to Clay near the end zone, potentially helping desperate teams in the final few weeks of the year.