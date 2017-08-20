WWE SummerSlam 2017 Review: Fatal 4-Way and Top Highlights and Low Points of PPV

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

SummerSlam is widely considered WWE's most important event of the year underneath WrestleMania, as it is one of the four cross-branded pay-per-views that will have a monumental impact on things to come.

With WWE SummerSlam 2017, the biggest party of the summer boasted a stacked card where nearly every match had something special attached to it.

All but one of the main roster titles were scheduled to be defended, Shane McMahon would serve as a special guest referee, Enzo Amore would be hanging in a shark cage, and so much more.

This seemed like a recipe for success, but now that the show has concluded, how did things really pan out?

Every show has its ups and downs, and despite the massive potential, there were sure to be some pitfalls along the way. But were there more positives or negatives throughout the night?

What moments stood out from the pack, for better or worse?

It's time to look back on what happened at WWE SummerSlam 2017 and single out the biggest highlights and low points of Sunday evening, presented in order of appearance.