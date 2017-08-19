NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III Results: Asuka vs Moon and Top Highlights, Low Points

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

When NXT TakeOver comes to Brooklyn, it is effectively the developmental brand's equivalent of WrestleMania and their biggest show of the year.

The past two years were explosive in their own rights, but heading into NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III, it was missing that extra bit of spice to make it feel particularly special.

Of course, there was still a lot of potential in the card with Ember Moon facing Asuka, the Authors of Pain having their toughest challenge yet with Sanity and Bobby Roode defending the NXT Championship against Drew McIntyre.

In WWE, any show has a chance to be awful or amazing no matter what the build and what the matches, so with this particular event finished, how did things pan out?

Were there more positives or negatives throughout the night, and what moments stood out from the pack for better or worse?

