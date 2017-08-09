Jim Mora Talks Josh Rosen Dealing with 'Consequences' of Controversial Comments

Bob Levey/Getty Images

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen spoke his mind in an interview with Bleacher Report's Matt Hayes published Tuesday, but now he will have to deal with the fallout.

His coach, Jim Mora Jr., discussed the reaction to his star player's comments Wednesday on The Dan Patrick Show.

"When you express opinions, you create perceptions. You create controversy," Mora said, per Kyle Bonagura of ESPN. "There are those that agree with you and those who don't agree with you, and you have to be willing to deal with the consequences."

Rosen touched a lot of topics in his recent interview, although the biggest buzz came from his discussion of the challenges of being a student-athlete.

"Human beings don't belong in school with our schedules," the rising junior said. "No one in their right mind should have a football player's schedule and go to school."

Mora defended UCLA as an academic institution, referencing a Forbes ranking that put the university behind only Stanford among programs that excel in combined athletic and academic excellence.

Of course, this was part of the problem Rosen had with his situation. He attends a quality school and is majoring in economics to prepare for his life after football, but finds it hard to split his duties.

His reference to another team is what likely angered fans the most.

"Raise the SAT requirement at Alabama and see what kind of team they have," Rosen said.

The quarterback is coming off an injury-filled season, but he is expected to be one of the top players in the country at his position as well as a possible first-round pick in the draft. However, Mora knows Rosen's latest comments will follow him wherever he goes.