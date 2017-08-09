Giancarlo Stanton Closing in on Miami Marlins Single-Season Home Run Record

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Miami Marlins star right fielder Giancarlo Stanton slugged his fifth home run in as many games Tuesday against the Washington Nationals.

It was his only hit on the day but provided a crucial three RBI in the team's 7-3 win. The round-tripper also marked the 38th of his 2017 campaign, moving him within four of Gary Sheffield's Marlins record 42 homers in 1996, per ESPN Stats & Info.

The four-bagger also set a career-high for Stanton. He set his previous high of 37 in both 2012 and 2014 and has topped 30 home runs four times in his career (including 2017).

The biggest culprit behind Stanton's struggles to top 30 home runs has been the injury bug. He's matched or surpassed 125 games just twice thus far in his career. The 27-year-old slugger is on pace to top the milestone again this season for the first time since 2014.

Despite a limited number of games, Stanton has been effective when on the field. He hasn't hit fewer than 22 home runs in a season, and his career low came when he played in just 100 games as a rookie in 2010. Other than that season, his lowest output was 24 in 2013.

Stanton's current output paces him to easily surpass 50 homer runs and could allow him to near 60 if he continues his recent hot streak. He's slugged 12 homers since the All-Star break, leading the majors by two over Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras and Texas Rangers infielder Joey Gallo.

Though the Marlins own the second-best record in the NL East, the club remains well out of contention for a wild-card berth. Regardless, Stanton and company will return to the diamond Wednesday evening to play the third of a four-game series against the Nationals. He will attempt to add to the total, squaring off against southpaw Gio Gonzalez.