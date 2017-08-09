    Ian Kinsler Trade Rumors: Tigers 2B Reportedly Placed on Revocable Waivers

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 9, 2017

    Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler removes his batting helmet after popping out with two on against the Baltimore Orioles in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 12-3. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
    Gail Burton/Associated Press

    Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reported Wednesday that the Detroit Tigers placed second baseman Ian Kinsler on revocable waivers.

    Any team is free to claim Kinsler, at which point the Tigers can pull him back and negotiate a trade or keep him. Kinsler can also be traded to any club if he passes through waivers and will be postseason eligible for the acquiring team if a deal goes through on or before August 31.

    The 35-year-old is struggling to the tune of a .245 batting average, 10 home runs and 30 RBI in 2017.

    He is a four-time All-Star, however, and put up big-time production in 2016 with a .288 batting average, 28 homers and 83 RBI. He also earned his first career Gold Glove.

    Kinsler's contract has a club option for 2018, which means a team could acquire him as a rental and allow him to hit free agency during the offseason.

    The Tigers are 51-61, and with a playoff push looking unlikely, dealing Kinsler rather than potentially losing him for nothing as a free agent is an attractive option.

     

