    Tom Brady, Marshawn Lynch, Dak Prescott Led NFL Offseason Jersey Sales

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 9, 2017

    Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) enters the field prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

    The NFL announced Wednesday that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had the highest-selling jersey during the 2017 offseason.

    Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, Dallas Cowboys stars Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr rounded out the top five.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Falcons Make Freeman NFL's Highest-Paid RB 💰

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Moving to Full-Time Officials

      Albert Breer
      via SI.com
      NFL logo
      NFL

      The Browns May Have Finally Gotten It Right

      Mike Freeman
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Ballard: Luck Likely Won't Start Season on PUP

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report