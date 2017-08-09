Josh Dobbs to Start for Steelers vs. Giants, Ben Roethlisberger Resting

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers will start Josh Dobbs at quarterback for their preseason opener Friday against the New York Giants, ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday.

The Steelers are resting regular starter Ben Roethlisberger, while backup quarterback Landry Jones will be sidelined with an abdominal injury.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Friday's start could be a chance for Dobbs to make a strong impression on the coaching staff.

"One man's misfortune is another man's opportunity," Tomlin said. "I know [Dobbs is] excited about it. I know I'm excited about watching him play the quarterback position in that group."

Nobody will expect Dobbs to take the starting job no matter how well he plays during the preseason. The fourth-round draft pick could, however, make a case to be an option to replace Roethlisberger when the 35-year-old decides to hang up his cleats.

Roethlisberger said in July that retirement is at least on the table following the 2017 season.

Jones hasn't made a strong account for himself when filling in for an injured Big Ben in the past. In 16 career games, he has 1,071 yards passing for seven touchdowns and six interceptions. He has also completed 60.3 percent of his passes.

Dobbs showed improvement over each of his four years with the Tennessee Volunteers. He left after a 2016 season in which he threw for 2,946 yards, 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

This time last year, almost nobody could've expected Dak Prescott, a fourth-rounder in the 2016 draft, to replace Tony Romo and help lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 13-3 regular-season record.

Friday's game and the 2017 preseason as a whole could be a great audition for Dobbs to stake his claim as a part of the Steelers offense in the post-Roethlisberger era.