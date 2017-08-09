Nets to Play Thunder, Heat in Mexico as Part of NBA Global Games 2018

Layne Murdoch/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets will face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Dec. 7 and the Miami Heat on Dec. 9 in this year's NBA Mexico City Games, according to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com.

"These games will be our 25th and 26th in Mexico, the most played in any country outside of the United States and Canada," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement, per Youngmisuk. "They will also mark the 25th anniversary of our first game in Mexico City, a milestone in our relationship with our Mexican fans and a further indication of our desire to strengthen our ties to Mexico and Latin America."

The Mexico City fans will get to see new arrival D'Angelo Russell and the Thunder's offseason superstar acquisition, Paul George. While the Nets are expected to be one of the NBA's poorer teams, they should be improved from a year ago and have some intriguing pieces, including Russell, Jeremy Lin and Caris LeVert.

The Thunder, meanwhile, are expected to be a Western Conference contender with George teaming up with reigning MVP Russell Westbrook and Steven Adams. And the Heat should be a playoff contender in the Eastern Conference, with a core that includes Goran Dragic, Dion Waiters, Hassan Whiteside and Justise Winslow.

"We are thrilled to be able to participate in the NBA Mexico City Games," Heat President Pat Riley said, per Youngmisuk. "The game of basketball is truly a global game and we are proud to be a part of its return to Mexico City. We look forward to our first-ever regular-season game there and bringing the Heat experience to our fans in Mexico."

Both games at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico will be broadcast on ESPN.