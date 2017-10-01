Matt Cassel's Fantasy Outlook After Marcus Mariota's Injury

Ronald C. Modra/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans were dealt a major blow on Sunday, as star quarterback Marcus Mariota suffered a hamstring injury, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

With the possibility of Mariota facing a stint on the sidelines, backup quarterback Matt Cassel will now take the reins of the offense. So, should fantasy owners be adding Cassel on the waiver wire this week in the event Mariota misses time going forward?

No.

OK, fine, let's break it down.

For starters, Cassel hasn't been a full-time starter since the 2010 season with the Kansas City Chiefs. From 2011 to 2016, he threw for 37 touchdowns and 43 interceptions. That is not a quality ratio.

Quarterback also happens to be the deepest position in fantasy football, and even in the deepest leagues, there is almost assuredly a safer bet at the position than the 35-year-old Cassel. It's likely that the QB2 you already have on your roster is more viable than Cassel.

And with Mariota out of action, there's little reason for the Titans to rely on the passing game. The team already has a fantastic offensive line and two bruising backs in DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry. While teams might try to stack the box against the Titans, their best plan of action is to still lean on the ground game.

There aren't many backups good enough to be considered fantasy starters if they are thrust into action, and there aren't many offenses good enough to support a backup, either. If Tom Brady gets hurt, sure, Jimmy Garoppolo is worth having on your team.

But Cassel isn't Garoppolo, and the Titans pass offense isn't comparable to that of the New England Patriots. There is no reason to add Cassel to your team.