    Willie Reed's Wife Says She Won't Press Charges Against Clippers Center

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 9, 2017

    Miami Heat’s Willie Reed (35) looks on during a break in action against the New York Knicks during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 31, 2017, in Miami. The Knicks defeated the Heat 98-94. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)
    Joel Auerbach/Associated Press

    Jasmine Reed, wife of Los Angeles Clippers center Willie Reedreleased a statement Wednesday saying she won't press charges against her husband for a domestic violence arrest that occurred Sunday.

    According to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinelattorney Ivlis Mantilla read the statement:

    "This incident has been totally blown out of proportion. I did not call the police and I did not ask anyone to call the police on my behalf. Willie is a good man and a great father. I have no intention of pressing charges and I have asked the authorities to immediately dismiss all charges against Willie. This is a private matter between my husband and I and for the sake of our family I would like to keep it that way."

    Reed was arrested in Miami, Florida, early Sunday morning on misdemeanor battery charges.

    Winderman wrote, "According to the arrest report, Reed grew upset after his wife told him that she wanted a divorce, with an argument following on the balcony of the condo. A struggle then ensued."

    In an affidavit issued under oath, Jasmine Reed said, "No person has used any force, threats, intimidation or pressure to make me sign this request. I do not desire to have a stay order in effect. I do not fear Willie Reed, nor do I fear that I will be the victim of violence. ... I do not wish or intend to pursue this matter any further," according to Winderman.

    Reed is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 8.

    The 27-year-old veteran spent the 2016-17 season with the Miami Heat after playing for the Brooklyn Nets in 2015-16.

    Reed averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game last season and signed a one-year deal with the Clippers in July.

