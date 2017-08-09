Anthony Davis Talks Ignoring Trade Rumors, Celtics Speculation

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Anthony Davis is the face of the New Orleans Pelicans, but the All-Star center has not been immune to hearing speculation about his future.

Speaking with the media Tuesday, Davis addressed how he avoids reading anything into trade rumors with his name involved.

"I understand it's a business, but if I don't hear anything from [GM] Dell [Demps] or my agent, I don't pay attention to it," Davis said, per William Guillory of the Times-Picayune.

Davis also discussed the rumors linking him with the Boston Celtics: "Once I first heard (the rumors), then I heard it again, then I heard it again, I just wanted to make sure. I found out it wasn't (true), and that was the beginning of the summer, so I haven't paid attention to it since."

Chris Mannix of The Vertical reported in June, prior to the NBA draft, that the Celtics would "love" to get Davis from the Pelicans.

The report didn't say the Pelicans were looking to deal Davis. In fact, Mannix wrote, the Pelicans "appear committed" to seeing what Davis and DeMarcus Cousins are capable of with a full season together.

Davis is under contract for four more seasons. His salaries range from $23.8 million in 2017-18 to $28.75 million in 2020-21, per Spotrac. As the NBA salary cap continues to rise each year, having a dynamic 24-year-old superstar signed long term is a luxury the Pelicans should take advantage of.

Demps brought in Cousins to give the team another star. The Pelicans still need to fill out the roster with more talent to compete in the Western Conference, but Davis is the foundational piece they can build everything around.