Little League World Series Regionals 2017: Wednesday Scores and Bracket Results

Wednesday is a big day for the 2017 Little League World Series because it marks the first day featuring championship games in the regionals.

The Southeast and Southwest champions will be crowned, earning a spot in Williamsport when the Little World Series begins Aug. 17. The remaining six regionals across the country still have three days left to go before determining a champion, but the double-elimination format will send teams home Wednesday.

Here are the results from each of Wednesday's regional games and a recap of how things played out.

Wednesday Results

Midwest: North/South Dakota (Sioux Falls) def. Missouri (Webb City), 6-5

Mid-Atlantic: Pennsylvania (Upper Providence) vs. New Jersey (Holbrook), 1 p.m.

Great Lakes: Ohio (West Side) vs. Illinois (Hinsdale), 2 p.m.

Southeast: Georgia (Peachtree City) vs. North Carolina (North State), 3 p.m.

New England: Connecticut (Fairfield American) vs. New Hampshire (Goffstown), 4 p.m.

Northwest: Montana vs. Idaho, 7 p.m.

Southwest: Texas (East) vs. Texas (West), 7 p.m.

West: Northern California vs. Utah, 10 p.m.

Wednesday Recap

North/South Dakota def. Missouri, 6-5

After being held in check for five innings, Sioux Falls' bats broke out with five runs in the bottom of the sixth to earn a 6-5 walk-off win over Missouri.

Missouri was in control right out of the gate. It put up four runs in the top of the first inning on two RBI singles and a passed ball. Max Stovern's RBI groundout in the second inning made the score 5-0.

Sioux Falls would get one back in the bottom of the third on Jack Radel's RBI single. The score would remain that way until the sixth. The first six hitters reached base for Sioux Falls in the decisive final inning, with Marcus Phillips tying it with a two-run single.

Missouri pitcher Tyler Marbut walked two of his first three hitters, with a walk sandwiched in between. It looked for a moment like he would get out of trouble to give Missouri's bats a chance in extra innings.

Marbut got a fielder's choice at home with the bases loaded for the second out, but a misplay in the field to the next hitter led to the winning run scoring for Sioux Falls.

The upside for Missouri is this was just its first loss in regional play, and it will get a shot at redemption Friday against the winner of tomorrow's Iowa-Nebraska game.

Sioux Falls has secured a spot in Saturday's championship game with its victory. It's gone 3-0 in regional play with wins over Kansas, Minnesota and Missouri.