Colts GM: Andrew Luck's Week 1 Status TBD, 'All Indications' QB Won't Be on PUP

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard won't commit to starting quarterback Andrew Luck's availability for the team's Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Rams next month, but he said "all indications" are the QB should avoid the physically unable to perform (PUP) list to open the 2017 season.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network provided the update from Ballard on Wednesday morning.

Luck underwent shoulder surgery in January to repair lingering issues from an injury suffered in 2015.

Colts owner Jim Irsay immediately announced the procedure wasn't expected to have any impact on the quarterback's availability for the start of the upcoming season.

"It's going really well; it's feeling better and better every week," Luck told reporters about his rehab process in late June.

The lack of recent progress has raised questions about when he'll be able to lead the Colts offense, with the team set to kick off the preseason Sunday at home against the Detroit Lions.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported last week he's heard "plenty of rumblings" Luck might be forced to start the campaign on the PUP list, which would forced him to miss the first six weeks.

On Tuesday, Colts head coach Chuck Pagano admitted the organization is in a holding pattern until the 27-year-old signal-caller is cleared, per Mike Wells of ESPN.com.

"We are where we are with that," he said. "There's no timeline. When they say he's healthy and ready to go, we'll get him out there. He's played a lot of football."

In the meantime, Scott Tolzien has taken over most of the work with the first-team offense and would likely start if Luck does miss Week 1 or more. Stephen Morris and Phillip Walker are the other QBs on the roster.