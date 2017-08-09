Marvin Lewis Returns to Bengals, Will Coach vs. Bucs in Preseason Opener

Gary Landers/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis announced Wednesday that he returned to the team just one day after taking a medical leave of absence.

According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, Lewis released the following statement through the Bengals, confirming he will coach the team in its preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday:

Per Jay Morrison of Cox Media Group, the Bengals released this statement regarding Lewis on Tuesday:

"Coach Marvin Lewis will be taking time away from the team to focus on a minor health issue. He will be back as soon as possible, which could be today or later this week. Special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons will lead the team during Coach Lewis' absence."

NFL Network's Stacey Dales reported that Lewis' medical issue was a Baker's cyst in his ankle.

The 58-year-old Lewis is the second-longest tenured active head coach in the NFL behind only Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots.

Lewis has a career record of 118-103-3, and he has led the Bengals to the playoffs seven times in his 14 seasons with the team.

He took the Bengals to the postseason every year from 2011 through 2015, but they missed out last season after going 6-9-1.

Cincinnati has yet to win a playoff game under Lewis, as the franchise last tasted postseason victory during the 1990 campaign.

Lewis is set to enter the final year of his contract with the Bengals, which intensifies the pressure to return to the playoffs following a disappointing 2016.