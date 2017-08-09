John Elway on Broncos QB Trade Rumors: 'Irresponsible, Fake News!!'

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Denver Broncos general manager John Elway borrowed a page from the playbook of United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday by declaring rumors the team is seeking to acquire another quarterback before the 2017 season "fake news."

Sandy Clough of 104.3 The Fan in Denver reported earlier Wednesday the Broncos were "aggressively pursuing" a trade for Cincinnati Bengals backup QB AJ McCarron.

Elway took to social media to downplay the speculation:

Elway, who attended Trump's inauguration ceremony in January, has been steadfast in throwing his support behind the team's current group of quarterbacks—top contenders Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch along with Chad Kelly and Kyle Sloter—during the offseason.

Mike Klis of KUSA passed along comments Elway made about the situation in May.

"There's no lead," he said. "We're going to keep throwing it out there and they're going to keep playing. And we've got a long time to go until we get to that opener in September. [Head coach] Vance [Joseph] and his staff will pick the right guy. But they're going to all work. It's going to be a great competition. We're very fortunate in the fact we've got two young quarterbacks that can really play."

Siemian received most of the playing time last season, attempting 486 passes compared to 83 for Lynch, who was a rookie. Denver finished 21st in team passer rating.

The Broncos had rumored interest in former Dallas Cowboys starter Tony Romo earlier in the offseason before he opted to retire and accept a broadcasting position with CBS Sports.

Now the team is having an open competition for the job. Joseph announced Siemian will draw the start when Denver goes on the road to face the Chicago Bears in its preseason opener Thursday, and Lynch will play with the first-team offense in San Francisco against the 49ers next week.

All told, the Broncos have just over a month to decide who's going lead the passing attack when they open the regular season at home against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 11.