Tyrann Mathieu: Colin Kaepernick Regressed but Could Take a Team to Super Bowl

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu acknowledged Wednesday that free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick's play has dropped off in recent years, but he still believes the veteran signal-caller's ceiling is high.

In an interview with Mike Florio on PFT Live (h/t Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith), Mathieu discussed Kaepernick's regression as a player: "I've had the chance to play against Kaepernick the last four seasons. The first couple years he was a winning quarterback. He did a lot of good things for his team. The last couple years, obviously, it felt like he took a step back as far as game-planning against him."

At the same time, however, he expressed his belief that Kaepernick could lead a team to a Super Bowl if given the opportunity: "I'm rooting for him and I hope somebody gives him a call, somebody gives him a shot. He's a hell of an athlete. He definitely can play quarterback in this league, and if he plays in the right system I'm pretty sure he can take any team to the Super Bowl."

Over the past two seasons, Kaepernick went a combined 3-16 as a starter for the San Francisco 49ers.

His counting numbers looked solid last year with 2,241 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions along with 468 rushing yards and two touchdowns, but his 55.2 QBR paled in comparison to the earlier portion of is career.

From 2012 through 2014, Kaepernick went 25-14 as a starter. Much of that was due to having a better team around him, including an elite defense, but his production was better.

Kaepernick led the Niners to the Super Bowl at the conclusion of the 2012 season, and followed that with a 2013 campaign that saw him throw for 3,197 yards, 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions, which was good for a QBR of 69.7.

He also rushed for 524 yards and four touchdowns that season, and brought San Francisco to the NFC Championship Game where it lost to the Seattle Seahawks.

The 29-year-old veteran remains unsigned, and the growing sentiment is that it has something to do with his decision to protest the national anthem last season.

His recent play suggests Kaepernick is far from a quality starting quarterback in the NFL, but his overall resume unquestionably trumps those of many quarterbacks who are on NFL rosters.