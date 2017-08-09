2017 College Football ACC Betting Preview: Florida State Leads Clemson on Odds

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

With Clemson's back-to-back ACC championships, the Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles have now combined to win the ACC each of the last six seasons. And those two outfits are the top two choices to win the ACC again this season at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.

Can anybody else in this conference make a run? Where might the betting value lie on this year's ACC championship odds?

Florida State is the top school on the odds to win the ACC championship at +110 (wager $100 to win $110). It sees 15 starters return from a team that won its last five games last season, including sophomore quarterback Deondre Francois, and nine on what should be the best defense in the conference. However, the Seminoles do have to play probably their biggest ACC game of the year on the road, at Clemson on November 11.

The defending national champion Clemson lurks as the second betting choice at +300. The Tigers won the ACC last year then won the national championship. This year, back at +2800 on the national championship odds, they return a dozen starters but must replace great talent at the skills positions following the departures of QB DeShaun Watson, running back Wayne Gallman and wide receiver Mike Williams, among others.

Next up on the board are Louisville and Miami, who are both offered at +600. The Cardinals are led by defending Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson, who's listed at +800 on the odds to win the Heisman this season. But Louisville only returns 10 other starters and must play at Florida State.

Miami, meanwhile, is the top-rated team from the Coastal Division. And with 15 starters back from a team that finished 5-0 last year, the Hurricanes seem well-positioned for a run at their first-ever ACC Championship Game appearance. But they will have to find a new quarterback following the loss of Brad Kaaya.

Finally, Virginia Tech, which gave Clemson a scare in last year's ACC Championship Game, rounds out the upper tier of the 2017 ACC betting board at +700.

Elsewhere, North Carolina State, with 17 returning starters, is getting +2500 to win the ACC, followed by Georgia Tech and North Carolina both at +3300, Pittsburgh at +5000, Duke at +7500 and longshots Boston College, Syracuse, Virginia and Wake Forest all at +20000.

For more on ACC odds, check out the OddsShark ACC 2017 Season Betting Preview.