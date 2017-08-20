Big Cass Beats Big Show at WWE SummerSlam 2017 Despite Enzo Escaping Shark Cage

Credit: WWE.com

Big Cass scored the biggest win of his career as a singles competitor Sunday at SummerSlam by defeating Big Show in a match that saw Enzo Amore suspended over the ring in a shark cage.

The highlight of an otherwise dull match was Enzo oiling up his body and slipping out of the cage and jumping into the ring, only to get crushed by Big Cass. The buzz after the match revolved around Enzo's role:

Cass broke away from Enzo several weeks ago after attacking his former partner backstage on multiple occasions and pretending to be the victim of an assault in his own right.

The 7-footer attempted to blame Big Show for the situation, but surveillance video showed that Big Cass was the culprit all along.

That set the wheels in motion for a feud between Cass and Enzo, but due to the difference in size and strength, it was far from a fair fight.

Cass made quick work of the Smacktalker Skywalker at Great Balls of Fire, and although he declared he was done with Amore, Enzo refused to back down.

That led to the World's Largest Athlete coming to Enzo's aid in an effort to force Cass to pick on someone closer to his own size.

As seen in the following tweet courtesy of WWE Universe, Big Show intended to teach Cass a lesson and put him in his place:

While Cass got the better of Big Show on occasion leading up to SummerSlam, there was one major stumbling block the up-and-coming big man struggled to overcome.

Big Show put Cass to sleep multiple times with the Knockout Punch, which prompted the veteran to suggest that Cass' chin was too soft to stand up to his massive right hand.

Enzo's involvement was a big part of the reason Cass walked into the Knockout Punch, though, and his placement in the shark cage helped level the playing field at SummerSlam.

Due to his size and capability on the microphone, Cass has long been heralded as a potential future main eventer, and he hasn't hidden the fact that he aspires to reach that level.

By contrast, Big Show is nearing the end of his long and successful career, and he is best used as a vehicle to help push younger Superstars to the next level.

That was seemingly the intention heading toward SummerSlam, and he executed his role to perfection by making Cass look strong on the big stage.

