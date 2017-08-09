Tiger Woods Pleads Not Guilty for DUI Charge, Will Enter Diversion Program

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Tiger Woods entered a plea of not guilty Wednesday related to his May arrest for DUI in Florida, though he did plead guilty to a reckless driving charge. He will begin a diversion program in October as part of that guilty plea that could have the charge dropped from his record.

The Associated Press (via the New York Times) reported details of the hearing, which Woods did not attend, from Palm Beach County assistant state attorney Adrienne Ellis. The golf star's attorney in the case, Douglas Duncan, didn't immediately comment on the situation.

The 41-year-old California native was arrested during the early morning hours of May 29 following what he described as "an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications," per Kristina Sgueglia and Jill Martin of CNN.

"I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again," he said.

TMZ Sports provided the police report, which said Woods "had extremely slow and slurred speech" when he was found asleep behind the wheel. He failed a field sobriety test, but a breathalyzer showed no signs of alcohol in his system.

On June 19, he announced on social media he was seeking professional help to manage his medications for back pain and a sleep disorder.

Two weeks later Woods released a statement saying he completed the "private intensive program."

The 14-time major champion hasn't played a competitive round of golf since withdrawing after the opening round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in February.

There's no timetable for his return.