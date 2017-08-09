Todd Bowles on Brandon Marshall, Sheldon Richardson: 'Don't Have Time for B.S.'

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles expressed frustration Tuesday regarding the continued feud between current Jets defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson and former Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall.

When asked about the situation, Bowles indicated he has no interest in dwelling on the past, according to Daniel Popper of the New York Daily News: "They know how I feel. We've addressed it. I really don't have time for a bunch of B.S. that happened a year ago. We had six months to talk about it. All that s--t is over. [Richardson's] been well informed of that, and we move on from there."

Bowles' comments came on the heels of Richardson's critical words regarding the current New York Giants wideout in an interview Monday.

There was a well-documented argument between Richardson and Marshall in the locker room last season following a Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and it became a topic of media coverage for much of the year.

While Marshall has taken the high road since leaving one New York team for another, Richardson doubled down on his criticism of the veteran pass-catcher Monday.

On the Michael Kay Show (h/t Connor Hughes of NJ.com), Richardson suggested Marshall was a bad teammate who had a negative influence on the locker room:

"That whole situation was sticky because we lose and he did little things that were drama queenish. Dogging out this guy, that guy. It's everybody's fault except his. And there's a reason this, a reason that, and everybody pointing the finger when you losing, and then no one wants to say something to him. Then I say something to him, and I'm the criminal, the bad guy, and the media just ran with it.

That man knows what he did to the locker room a little bit. And I was the one who addressed that. And still will address it to this day. So if he can't come out to the media and tell them what he did and how he actually quit on this team well before the season was over, well that's all in itself."

After falling one win short of the playoffs in 2015, the Jets suffered through a nightmarish 5-11 2016.

During the offseason, they cut ties with several veteran players—including Marshall—to pursue a rebuild.

Richardson remains in the fold, but the former Pro Bowler is entering the final year of his contract.

While Marshall and the Giants are expected to compete for the NFC East crown in 2017, the Jets appear likely to be in the mix for the No. 1 overall pick.