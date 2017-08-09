NFL Training Camp Notebook: Devonta Freeman Deal Sets Market for Le'Veon Bell

0 of 10

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Being the highest-paid player at any position used to mean something. Yet the value of a top-tier running back continues to decrease.

This became evident Wednesday when the Atlanta Falcons agreed to a long-term extension with their lead back, Devonta Freeman. Freeman is currently the NFL's highest-paid running back even though the actual value of the contract doesn't present the same eye-popping numbers as other positions.

Other top backs now have a measuring stick for future deals.

Freeman's contract status wasn't the only one to create ripple effects. Jay Cutler's signing may hamper the Miami Dolphins from negotiating with one of the team's stars.

Meanwhile, injury updates have been provided for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford.

To top it all off, the Houston Texans meet Carolina Panthers tonight in their first preseason contest before the rest of the league starts its exhibition season in earnest on Thursday night.

These stories, plus more, defined Wednesday's training camp sessions.