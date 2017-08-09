WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from August 8

1 of 4

Lana continues to be one of the more engaging characters on WWE television thanks to a steady development and extraordinary work on her behalf.

The video packages that preceded her SmackDown debut suggested we would bear witness to an overly sexualized character whose strongest asset was her ability to dance on a chair. Instead, the WWE Universe has seen a young woman trying so hard to be accepted by her peers but proving how unprepared she actually is.

She was smoked in three championship opportunities against Naomi, the first woman eliminated from the Fatal 5-Way match at Battleground and generally outclassed at every turn. And after so many defeats and disappointments, she has begun to show frustration.

Such was the case Tuesday night when she straight slapped Charlotte in the face after the former women's champion mocked her during their match. Of course, she ate a big boot and tapped to the Figure Eight in short order, but that was to be expected.

The story arc was not.

Lana has become obsessed with proving her doubters wrong and has shown tenacity in doing so. Even after she was squashed by Charlotte Tuesday night, The Queen made sure to give her a little clap after the match, as if to say she appreciated the effort.

Tamina putting over Lana's ambition during a backstage segment only hammers home the idea that Lana wants desperately to be taken seriously as a wrestler by the other women in the division. Like Ariel in The Little Mermaid, she wants to be part of their world.

That is a compelling and engrossing story WWE Creative on the SmackDown Live side of things should focus on. Lana, to her credit, has played the part to perfection, probably because it reflects her own aspirations.