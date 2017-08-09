PGA Championship 2017: Tee Times, Date, TV Schedule and Prize Money

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

The 2017 PGA Championship, the fourth and final major of the year, tees off Thursday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, where the competition for this year's Wanamaker Trophy will be aplenty.

Many eyes will be on Jordan Spieth to see if he can make history by winning this week to complete the career grand slam, but there are many holes that will need to be played before any real conversation about that can be had.

Before getting into a preview of the event, let's take a quick look at all the vital information you will need to know ahead of Thursday's opening round.

TV Schedule (all times ET):

Thursday and Friday, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., TNT.

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., TNT; 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., CBS.

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., TNT; 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., CBS.

Live stream:

The tournament can be live-streamed at the PGA Championship website.

Notable groupings, Tee times (ET)

Hideki Matsuyama will start with Ernie Els and Ian Poulter at 7:45 a.m. and Spieth will have to be on his A-game this week, however, as he will play with Brooks Koepka and Sergio Garcia at 8:25 a.m.

Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm are another notable group to watch at 1:35 p.m., per the PGA's official website, where the full list of groupings and tee times for the event can also be found.

Prize money for top finishers

1. $1,890,000

2. $1,134,000

3. $714,000

4. $504,000

5. $420,000

6. $351,750

7. $328,650

8. $307,650

9. $286,650

10. $265,650

Preview

After winning the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational last week, Matsuyama will be seen as one of the favorites this week at Quail Hollow Club.

But this year's field has many contenders looking for PGA Tour glory, particularly Spieth, who will attempt to complete the career grand slam.

After winning the Masters and the U.S. Open in 2015, Spieth went on to win The Open Championship in July. But even with the career grand slam in his sights, the 24-year-old is focused on just golfing well rather than making history.

Per the PGA's official website, he said:

“I believe I'll have plenty of chances to win them, but it doesn't have to be this year. If it's this year and it happens, that's great, that's another life-long goal that we've then achieved ... But I believe that I'll do it someday, so if it happens … then fantastic. And if it doesn't, then it's not going to be a big-time bummer whatsoever because I know I have plenty of opportunities."

Whether Spieth believes that remains to be seen, as it is difficult to imagine he wants nothing more than to taste victory this week. But Spieth, along with Matsuyama, are not viewed as the top odds-on favorites, as that tile falls on Mcllory.

The Northern Irishman, 28, is listed as a +700 favorite, while Spieth and Matsuyama are listed +850 and +1200, respectively, according to Odds Shark.

Does McIlroy stand a chance to lift the Wanamaker Trophy, or will Spieth make history? Or could another golfer come out of nowhere and turn the tournament on its head?

The 99th edition PGA Championship has a lot in store for us, and golf fanatics can't wait for the action to get underway.