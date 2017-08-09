Albert Pujols, Mike Scioscia Ejected for Arguing Balls and Strikes vs. Orioles

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia and designated hitter Albert Pujols were ejected from Tuesday night's game against the Baltimore Orioles for arguing balls and strikes.

According to Southern California News Group's Jeff Fletcher, the two were tossed after taking issue with a check-swing call in the bottom of the sixth inning that resulted in Pujols' second strikeout of the evening.

It's been a season full of frustration for Pujols and the Angels, who entered Tuesday night on a three-game losing streak that has sent them tumbling back below .500.

On a personal level, Pujols has floundered throughout 2017—including a particularly rough stretch over the past month.



Prior to his ejection, the three-time MVP was slashing .179/.207/.345 with four home runs, 14 RBI and 16 strikeouts since the All-Star break.

All told, Pujols is in the midst of posting a career-low batting average (.228), on-base percentage (.272) and slugging percentage (.379) along with minus-1.4 offensive wins above replacement.

Should that mark stay in the red, it will represent the first time in Pujols' career that he posts an oWAR total below 1.3.

Stats courtesy of Baseball Reference.