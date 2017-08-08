HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2017: Best Buccaneers Episode 1 Storylines, Moments, Reaction

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

If the first episode of the 2017 version of Hard Knocks is any indication, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are ready to contend for a playoff berth.

"Teams are like rockets," head coach Dirk Koetter said in the film room during Tuesday's show. "Most of the work has to happen beforehand. Once the rocket launches, it's incredibly difficult to change its course midflight. That's what we're doing right now: We're launching the 2017 Tampa Bay Buccaneers."

No player is better equipped to launch the Buccaneers into the playoffs than quarterback Jameis Winston, and the episode quickly transitioned into a behind-the-scenes look at the franchise cornerstone. He provided a tour of his hometown of Bessemer, Alabama, which he noted produced another Heisman Trophy winner in Bo Jackson.

Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times illustrated the conditions Winston grew up in before finding football fame: "Winston showing the room he grew up in—'like seven of us' sleeping in one room. 'Toes in everybody's face.'"

The description stood in stark contrast to the Marriott hotel the Florida State product checked into as training camp was about to begin. He also didn't have to deal with the roaches he did in his past, as NFL Films illustrated:

Hard Knocks drew viewers in with Winston's humor and held it with defensive lineman Gerald McCoy singing to his young children and discussing how important family is to him.

Power apparently runs in the family:

McCoy revealed he went to Japan during the offseason when he arrived at training camp dressed in a kimono and headband, and the lightheartedness continued when Winston and Kwon Alexander compared the linebacker's red hair to snacks:

While a number of the Buccaneers' off-field activities such as bowling, yoga, dancing and cards made appearances during montages, attention eventually shifted to football. The narrator called Winston the team's most important player over a video package of his highlights, and McCoy deemed him "the franchise."

He will need to be to compete with Matt Ryan, Cam Newton and Drew Brees in the NFC South.

While Tampa Bay fans are looking for Winston to usher in a new era, Hard Knocks provided a glimpse of the franchise's previous success when former head coach Jon Gruden was introduced at the team's Ring of Honor press conference.

Gruden's brother, Jay, coached wide receiver DeSean Jackson last season in Washington before the dynamic playmaker signed with the Buccaneers this offseason. The one-two combination of Jackson and Mike Evans will pose significant problems for opposing secondaries, and they were the focus of many of the football highlights Tuesday.

However, all of their talent didn't stop them from talking emojis:

It isn't all about superstars in the NFL, and Hard Knocks consistently highlights those battling for roster spots. While most of the releases usually occur in the later episodes of a season, Evan Panfil, Alex Gray and Thomas Sperbeck were all cut during Tuesday's show.

Rookies also have to battle for their spots on the roster, but first-year running back Jeremy McNichols turned heads when he FaceTimed with one of his former coaches. The coach just so happened to be rapper Snoop Dogg, and Bucs Insider Casey Phillips put the scene into context:

Some of the other rookies could have used singing lessons from Snoop Dogg during the talent show. Veteran running back Doug Martin did his best to mix things up:

The rookies weren't the youngest football players featured on Tuesday's episode, as Hard Knocks highlighted Winston coaching kids up at his camp. It contrasted with the images of Winston on the receiving end of hard-nosed coaching near the end of the episode, but his continued development will be the key to Tampa Bay's success this season.

The first episode of Hard Knocks made that clear.