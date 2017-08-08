Tiger Woods to Plead Not Guilty at Arraignment for DUI Charge from May Arrest

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Tiger Woods will plead not guilty for his driving under the influence charge at his arraignment hearing Wednesday, according to the Associated Press (via NBC Sports).

His attorney, Douglas Duncan, noted the golf superstar will not attend the hearing, leaving the not guilty plea as the only option.

Woods was arrested in May on suspicion of DUI after he was found asleep at the wheel with signs of "fresh damage" on his car, per police records.

He said at the time that alcohol was not involved and he had "an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications," per Kristina Sgueglia and Jill Martin of CNN.

On June 19, he announced that he was receiving "professional help" to manage his medications, and then on July 3, he stated that he completed an "intensive program."

If he agreed to plead guilty to reckless driving Wednesday, Woods would have to pay a $250 fine, perform 50 hours of community service and attend DUI-related classes. He also would have been subject to drug and alcohol tests, but he is instead choosing to fight the case.

While once the No. 1 golfer in the world, Woods last competed in February at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic and was forced to withdraw early. He has only competed in a handful of events in the past couple of seasons and is currently outside the top 1,000 in the world rankings.