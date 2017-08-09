PGA Championship 2017: Latest Odds and Betting Tips for Golf's Top Contenders

Warren Little/Getty Images

Everyone knows how much this year's PGA Championship means to Jordan Spieth. He can join the greatest players who have ever played golf if he can register a victory at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, and win his fourth major.

The PGA Championship is the only major that Spieth has not won, and he would join Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tiger Woods if he is successful and can lift the Wanamaker Trophy Sunday afternoon.

How tough is it to win all four majors? Not even Arnold Palmer was able to achieve all four titles. The King was stopped when he went for the PGA Championship.

But Spieth is not the only story. He is not even the favorite, even though he won the British Open in spectacular fashion by surging through the final few holes and taking the title away from Matt Kuchar.

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Spieth is the +800 second choice, while Rory McIlroy is the +700 favorite, according to OddsShark. A $100 wager on McIlroy will earn the bettor a profit of $700, along with the original bet back.

PGA Championship Odds (Courtesy of OddsShark)

Rory McIlroy +700

Jordan Spieth +800

Dustin Johnson +1100

Hideki Matsuyama +1200

Rickie Fowler +1600

Jon Rahm +2500

Brooks Koepka +2500

Jason Day +2800

Justin Rose +4000

Justin Thomas +4000

Adam Scott +4000

Henrik Stenson +4000

Sergio Garcia +4000

Thomas Pieters +4000

Paul Casey +4500

Charley Hoffman +5000

McIlroy had a tough opening round at the British Open, but he played well after that. He has also been successful at other tournaments played at Quail Hollow, winning twice on the course.

"This has been a week I've been looking forward to for a long time, and I'm glad it's here and I'm glad I'm showing up for this week feeling like my game is in good shape, as well," McIlroy said in Tuesday's pre-tournament press conference, per PGATour.com.

Both players should have an excellent chance to contend for the PGA Championship title, but third-choice Hideki Matsuyama will be tough to beat at +1100. The 25-year-old won the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational last week, firing a remarkable 61 in the final round and recording a 16-under-par 264 for the tournament.

Matsuyama is the PGA Tour leader in FedEx Cup points, and he has also won more than $7.7 million. The Japanese plays a clean game and keeps his errors to a minimum. He ranks sixth in finding the greens in regulation, and that's the key to his success.

Matsuyama's game has been growing steadily, and he should have an excellent chance of remaining in contention for four rounds and pulling out the championship since his victory last week indicates he is at the top of his game.

Dustin Johnson is the fourth choice in the tournament at +1200, and after winning three consecutive tournaments early in the year, he has not found that same level of success in recent months.

Johnson was a heavy favorite prior the Masters in April, but he couldn't compete in that tournament when he injured his back after suffering a fall. The South Carolina native was not a factor in the U.S. Open or British Open, so he needs to get off to a sharp start at Quail Hollow if he is going to have a chance to win his second major.

The 33-year-old's prodigious distance is his most obvious strength, as he averages a PGA Tour-leading 314.3 yards off the tee. However, it will be his play around the green and his putting that will determine whether he is playing to win on Sunday or is somewhere in the middle of the pack.

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

Don't count out U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka at odds of +2500. The 27-year-old proved his ability to play his best golf when the pressure was on in the final round, and there's no reason he can't do it again.

While he does not hit it as far as Johnson, Koepka is averaging 309.2 yards off the tee, and that ranks sixth among tour professionals. The Florida native has far more going for him than distance, including his ability to get close to the pin. Koepka ranks first in accuracy when going for the green from 175-200 yards out.

If his putter is working well, Koepka will not go away and should be in contention.

Betting tips

Johnson is too good of a player to fail in the majors this year. He didn't compete in the Masters, he failed to make the cut at the U.S. Open and he tied for 54th in the British Open, but look for Johnson to play his best golf here.

If he can have the lead after the third round, we don't see anyone catching him in the final round. However, if there is any slippage, Spieth, McIlroy or Matsuyama should have an excellent chance of coming away with the Wanamaker Trophy.

Johnson appears to be a solid play at +1100.