WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 8August 8, 2017
WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 8
The cruiserweight division was starting to feel like it had too many storylines going at once, but the past few weeks have seen a shift in the right direction.
We now have three solid storylines instead of four or five weak ones, and it has made 205 Live slightly better in the process.
The biggest thing this show has going for it is the level of talents its competitors possess, and focusing more on the action is going to lead to more people wanting to tune in.
This week saw TJP and Rich Swann continue their so-called friendly rivalry in the main event, and it's one match you definitely shouldn't miss.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of 205 Live.
Tony Nese vs. Cedric Alexander
- WWE has ended two SmackDowns in a row by cutting away right when an attack happens. There is no reason we shouldn't see it continue on the WWE Network before 205 Live starts.
- Nese is continuing to deliver promos without the mic during his entrance. The crowd gives him absolutely no reaction.
- Nese kicking Alexander off the top rope so he could catch him and hit a backbreaker was a thing of beauty.
- Corey Graves makes everyone he roots for in a match sound like the greatest thing ever. It's part of what has made him into one of the best commentators in WWE today.
The first match of the night featured two of WWE's best athletes going head-to-head when Tony Nese took on Cedric Alexander.
This was a continuation of the feud they started during last week's show, but it's too early to tell if a real storyline will develop between the two or if this is just a random cruiserweight match.
Both competitors are capable of incredible feats of athleticism, but something about this match felt off. It might have been the way it was paced, or it might be the crowd barely responding unless someone was flipping off the top rope.
Everything they did looked good from a technical standpoint, but there was no sense of urgency until the last couple of minutes. The end came when Nese scored the pin after both men had a series of near-falls in a fun sequence.
Grade: C+
Notes and Highlights
Noam Dar vs. Mark Thomas
- Jack Gallagher attacked The Brian Kendrick during a backstage interview before this match. Gentleman Jack is showing a new side of his personality by being a little more vicious, and it will help him move past the comedy-character reputation he has.
- Dar should be turned into a babyface. He was over as a good guy during the Cruiserweight Classic and his size makes him an underdog, even in the cruiserweight division.
- Also, chanting Dar's name to Darth Vader's Imperial Death March is always fun.
Noam Dar returned this week and insulted his opponent before the match. He faced a man by the name of Mark Thomas, who—according to Dar—has been wrestling for several years and never made it in the business.
The crowd chanted "Let's go Jobber" as he hit the Scottish Supernova with a punch, but Alicia Fox's ex easily took control and finished him off with a Nova Roller.
This was a squash match in every way, and it did nothing to build Dar back up after his horrendous storyline with Foxy ended a few weeks ago.
Grade: D
Notes and Highlights
An Interview with Akira Tozawa
- Neville has disrespected everyone since he turned heel except Graves. It's a nice nod to their time as tag team partners in NXT.
- Graves got a nice pop when he started the segment. He couldn't help but smile at the love he was getting from the crowd.
- This was the second week in a row Titus O'Neil didn't accompany his client. What kind of representative is he?
Akira Tozawa was supposed to be interviewed by Corey Graves about his upcoming Cruiserweight Championship match, but it was quickly interrupted by Neville.
The champ tried to attack, but Tozawa hit one solid kick to the head to take him down. The King of the Cruiserweights tried to get back in the ring for more, but the Japanese sent him packing with another kick.
This was a short segment, but it did what it set out to do. Tozawa looked strong, making him a threat to the man who has dominated the division since his arrival.
Grade: C+
Notes and Highlights
Rich Swann vs. TJP
- The crowd woke up again for this match. People were cheering and chanting almost the entire time, which is what we need to see more of on 205 Live.
- Jumping from the mat to deliver a hurricanrana to someone sitting on the top turnbuckle is easily Swann's most exciting move in his bag of tricks.
- The shot Swann took to the back of the head at the end looked painful. Hits to that area are always more dangerous because you don't see them coming.
Swann and TJP started with some chain wrestling to keep the friendly atmosphere intact at first, but it didn't take long for them to start trying to outshine each other.
The real friendship between these two Superstars gave them the kind of chemistry you only see with two competitors who have known each other's style for so long.
It was a pleasant surprise to see them pace themselves so well in the first half of the match so they could build to an exciting conclusion. Both men are known for their speed, but sometimes it's better to slow down a little to tell a better story.
Every time it looked like one of them was going to take control, the other would pull a counter out of nowhere. It was an excellent display of their versatility.
After a competitive battle, TJP scored the victory with a Detonation Kick. It was a clean win, which will give him more bragging rights in the coming weeks. He gloated in Swann's face all the way up the ramp.
Grade: A-
Notes and Highlights