WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 8

Credit: WWE.com

The cruiserweight division was starting to feel like it had too many storylines going at once, but the past few weeks have seen a shift in the right direction.

We now have three solid storylines instead of four or five weak ones, and it has made 205 Live slightly better in the process.

The biggest thing this show has going for it is the level of talents its competitors possess, and focusing more on the action is going to lead to more people wanting to tune in.

This week saw TJP and Rich Swann continue their so-called friendly rivalry in the main event, and it's one match you definitely shouldn't miss.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of 205 Live.