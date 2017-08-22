Andrew Miller Placed on 10-Day DL by Indians Due to Knee Injury

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Indians bullpen suffered a setback Tuesday when star reliever Andrew Miller was placed on the 10-day disabled list with patellar tendinitis for the second time since the All-Star break.

He first landed on the disabled list Aug. 2 due to patellar tendinitis in his right knee before returning to the mound Aug. 18.

When he hasn't been on the shelf, the two-time All-Star has continued to operate as one of Major League Baseball's top-notch setup men.

In 48 appearances, the 32-year-old has recorded a 1.65 ERA and a 0.79 WHIP.

As those numbers indicate, Miller has been an integral piece of the Indians' bridge to closer Cody Allen all year long.

Bryan Shaw, who has posted a 3.22 ERA and 1.24 WHIP through 59 appearances, projects as Cleveland's interim setup man until Miller is back at 100 percent.